$174.99 Million in Sales Expected for United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report sales of $174.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.89 million to $182.10 million. United Insurance posted sales of $171.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year sales of $724.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.61 million to $746.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $789.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $784.34 million to $794.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). United Insurance had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.89 million.

UIHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 192,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 281,100 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,346,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

UIHC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,089. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business, through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products consist of condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St.

