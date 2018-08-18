$143.52 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $143.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the lowest is $142.82 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $563.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.37 million to $564.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $611.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $614.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.64 million.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 50,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $39,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $32,431,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $30,571,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $21,597,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $8,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 162,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,957. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.29.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

