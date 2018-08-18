1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1347 Property Insurance an industry rank of 121 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

PIH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on 1347 Property Insurance in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 121,595 shares of company stock worth $900,060 in the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIH opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.21. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1347 Property Insurance (PIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.