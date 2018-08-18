$13.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) will post $13.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $13.93 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock posted sales of $10.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $55.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.16 billion to $55.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $66.32 billion to $71.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook, Inc. Common Stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 677,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $124,859,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $10,296,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,271,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,976,314 over the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 239.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 19.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,966,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $582,037,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 147,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.80. 24,819,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,706,201. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

