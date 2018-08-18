$116.66 Million in Sales Expected for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $116.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.94 million to $117.50 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $79.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $456.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.03 million to $458.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $595.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $615.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price target on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 26,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $3,314,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 162,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $15,187,747.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,561.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,883 shares of company stock valued at $50,722,957. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.