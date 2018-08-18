111,600 Shares in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tailored Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 94.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. Tailored Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 488.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

