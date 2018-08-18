$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $2.05. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,225. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $85.73 and a one year high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

