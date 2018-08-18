$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,313,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock worth $12,357,993. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiserv by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after buying an additional 531,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

