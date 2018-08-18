$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.37 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In related news, VP Michael S. Mcniff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $933,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,660,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,095,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,113. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.57. 1,058,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,849. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

