$1.26 EPS Expected for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.30. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Group cut MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 629,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,547. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,600 shares of company stock worth $30,935,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,322,000 after acquiring an additional 130,107 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 23.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,052,000 after acquiring an additional 489,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 978,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 89.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 431,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

