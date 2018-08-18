$1.10 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $53,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT remained flat at $$76.40 during trading hours on Friday. 183,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

