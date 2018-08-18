$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Corp (FMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. FMC posted sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In other FMC news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at $767,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,035,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,069,000 after buying an additional 143,241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 29.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,220,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after buying an additional 953,377 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,587,000 after buying an additional 182,670 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,483,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,560,000 after buying an additional 69,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in FMC by 34.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,089,000 after buying an additional 549,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. FMC has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

