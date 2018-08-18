$1.00 EPS Expected for BB&T Co. (BBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. BB&T reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BBT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BB&T in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

BBT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,877. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in BB&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 399.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

