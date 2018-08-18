$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

ST opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $198,304.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,768.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,150 shares of company stock worth $3,947,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

