$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,239.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,768 shares of company stock worth $24,920,732. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $74.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

