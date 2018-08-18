$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Servicemaster Global reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SERV. Gabelli began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. 693,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,296. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,479 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,519,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $49,603,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $40,933,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 10,579.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476,935 shares during the last quarter.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

