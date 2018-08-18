-$0.74 EPS Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.50). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 167.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 105.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 376.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 234,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,872. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.