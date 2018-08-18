$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 price target on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $50.93. 594,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $70.78.

In related news, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $45,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $716,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,200,000 after purchasing an additional 646,725 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,079,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,122,000 after purchasing an additional 487,270 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,196,000 after purchasing an additional 443,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,186,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 265,031 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

