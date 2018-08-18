$0.53 EPS Expected for TELUS Co. (TU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. TELUS reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 53.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $235,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 403,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,652. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.