$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $785,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,831 in the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $29.75.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

