-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Aduro BioTech posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 574.11%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

ADRO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 470,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,771. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $446.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $72,759.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,075.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

