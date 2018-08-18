$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CM Finance Inc (CMFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CM Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. CM Finance reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CM Finance.

Get CM Finance alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CM Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised CM Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

CMFN stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. CM Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CM Finance stock. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 1,050.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the quarter. CM Finance comprises approximately 7.5% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caxton Corp owned approximately 5.92% of CM Finance worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CM Finance (CMFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.