-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.33). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 88,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $773.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

