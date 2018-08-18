-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,051. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.