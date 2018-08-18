-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,051. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply