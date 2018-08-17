Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,280 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at $1,760,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 19.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $7,343,580.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,612.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,310 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $359.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

