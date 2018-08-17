Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,365,000 after acquiring an additional 423,710 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter worth about $114,756,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAB has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

VIAB opened at $30.10 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

