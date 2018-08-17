Zogenix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,064% compared to the average daily volume of 267 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Empire lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $230,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zogenix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

