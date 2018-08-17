ZIP Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One ZIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. ZIP has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIP has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00285731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00157088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00036920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZIP Token Profile

ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official website is zipper.io . ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

ZIP Token Trading

ZIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

