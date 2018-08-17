Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,883. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

