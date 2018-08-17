Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 2,509.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $566,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $66,382.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,126.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,540 shares of company stock worth $2,510,378. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $62.20 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.