ZCL Composites (ZCL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ZCL stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. ZCL Composites has a one year low of C$7.24 and a one year high of C$13.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Edward John Redmond purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00. Also, Director Darcy Morris purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,205.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $201,619.

About ZCL Composites

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

