Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Recruit (RCRRF) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recruit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. Recruit has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. equities analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

