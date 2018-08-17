Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) to “Hold”

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on INVVY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

INVVY stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that INDIVIOR PLC/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

