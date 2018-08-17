Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to “Hold”

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

FCEL opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.33. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Rolls bought 152,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 37,661 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 76,290 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

