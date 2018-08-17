Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tate & Lyle (TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TATYY. ValuEngine upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

