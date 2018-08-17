Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SLM (SLM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Persistent increase in expenses remains a major near-term concern for the company. Further, as it intends to increase investments in technology, operating costs are expected to be elevated in the upcoming quarters. While the company’s focus on strengthening its Private Education Loan assets, improving economic and declining unemployment rate bode well for the long term, Sallie Mae faces concentration risks due to over dependence on brokered deposits.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLM. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut SLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 44,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,265. SLM has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. SLM had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 8,911 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 22,104 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $246,017.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,052.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,599 shares of company stock worth $1,485,636 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in SLM by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 37,605,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SLM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,787,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,713,000 after acquiring an additional 512,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SLM by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,205,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,468 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 13,086.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,274,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,052,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

