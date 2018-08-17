Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,354. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $868.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,902,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 595,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 67,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

