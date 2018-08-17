Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Following the Q2 earnings miss, Cheniere Energy has been downgraded to 'Hold" from "Buy". The firm posted a net loss in the recent quarter amid high costs. As it is, Cheniere is burdened with huge debt of over $25 billion which restricts its financial freedom. We also need to factor the ongoing trade tensions between U.S. and China which may impact the company adversely. Nonetheless, with its first-mover advantage in exporting liquefied natural gas from the United States, Cheniere is primed for significant revenue and earnings growth. The company's long-term contracts with over 28 countries protect its future income, while offering excellent cash flow visibility. In fact, despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results, Cheniere raised the lower end of its distributable cash flow, as a show of confidence on its robust operations. The interplay of these factors forms the basis of our cautious stance on the stock.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNG. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $584,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $234,060.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock worth $585,904,060.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

