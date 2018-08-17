Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Align Technology (ALGN) to Hold

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology ended the second quarter on a solid note. We are optimistic about continued strength in Invisalign volumes. The company’s upbeat Invisalign Technology prospects and growth in North America and outside, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. The strong uptake of iTero scanners across all geographies is impressive as well. Further, Align Technology’s receipt of CFDA approval to manufacture the iTero Element intraoral scanner in China buoys optimism. We are also upbeat about the company expanding the iTero Element portfolio with the launch of iTero Element 2 and iTero Element Flex scanners. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past year. On the flip side, adverse foreign currency fluctuation is a concern. Moreover, tough competition, rising operating costs and macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on the stock.”

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

Align Technology stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.38. 19,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,226. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $165.18 and a fifty-two week high of $385.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg J. Santora sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $1,782,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,405,536 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 218,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,924,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $222,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 207.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,363,000 after buying an additional 75,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 82.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

