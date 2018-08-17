Zacks: International Seaways Inc (INSW) Given $27.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Seaways an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,643. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $605.43 million, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of -0.84.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.74 million. analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,697,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,288,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 428,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 229,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 249,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

