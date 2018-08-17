Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $227.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.20 million and the lowest is $227.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $198.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $881.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.10 million to $886.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $970.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $987.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.24 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $110.70.

In other news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,910 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $205,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $1,067,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,333,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $3,545,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

