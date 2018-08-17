Zacks: Brokerages Expect J M Smucker Co (SJM) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.74. J M Smucker posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

In other news, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares in the company, valued at $59,177,214.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,934,000 after buying an additional 484,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,959,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,526,000 after buying an additional 61,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,656,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,479,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,767,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,967,000 after buying an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,878,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $114.59. 1,464,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,555. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

