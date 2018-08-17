Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,762. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

