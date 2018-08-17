Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (A) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

A traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 89,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,459. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

