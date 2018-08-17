Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.35. L3 Technologies reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 13,429.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,108 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 4,174.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 538,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 526,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,869,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 156,822 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3 Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.38. The company had a trading volume of 273,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. L3 Technologies has a 52 week low of $177.50 and a 52 week high of $218.71. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

