Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($4.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Lynch acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,241,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,176 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6,497.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 722,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.84% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,450. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.