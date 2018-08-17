Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 309,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,008. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $59,785.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

