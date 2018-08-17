Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14).
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 309,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,008. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $59,785.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.
