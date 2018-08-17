Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Buckingham Research began coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

In related news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 7,105.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

AXL opened at $16.69 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

