Zacks: Analysts Expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.15). Spark Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONCE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,260. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

