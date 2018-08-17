Zacks: Analysts Expect Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pampa Energia’s earnings. Pampa Energia reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energia will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pampa Energia.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 8,216.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 76.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 170.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

PAM opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

